Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

