Arlington Partners LLC Has $111,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 247.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

