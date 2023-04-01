Arlington Partners LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 84,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 425,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 87,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 68,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

