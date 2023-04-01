Arlington Partners LLC Has $45.06 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 7.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.