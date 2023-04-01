Arlington Partners LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.91.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
