Arlington Partners LLC Has $51,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.51.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

