Arlington Partners LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

FANG stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

