Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

