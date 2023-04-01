Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

