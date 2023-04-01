Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

AON stock opened at $315.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.45.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

