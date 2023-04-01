Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 29.4% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 332,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 184,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

