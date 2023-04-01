Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

