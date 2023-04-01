Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $355.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

