Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,524 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, insider Robert G. Coradi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,191.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert G. Coradi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at $550,400.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $89,010 and have sold 20,325 shares valued at $467,784. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $28.42.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

