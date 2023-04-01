Arlington Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

