Arlington Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

