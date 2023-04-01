Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,128,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

