Arlington Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,194,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

