Arlington Partners LLC Sells 437 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $12,163,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

