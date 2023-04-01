Arlington Partners LLC Sells 531 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after buying an additional 124,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMDV opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $846.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

