Arlington Partners LLC Sells 771 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of onsemi by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.