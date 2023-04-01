Arlington Partners LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,135,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

