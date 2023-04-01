Arlington Partners LLC Takes $349.57 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,152,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,566,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF makes up about 55.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 52,372 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $487,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTD opened at $24.81 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

