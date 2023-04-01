Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

