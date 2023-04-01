Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PGTI shares. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,774.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $782,825 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

