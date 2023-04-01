Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $238.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

