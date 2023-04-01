Arlington Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 322,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

