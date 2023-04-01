ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.92

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 615596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,045,060 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 2,075,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ASE Technology by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after buying an additional 4,412,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ASE Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

