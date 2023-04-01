ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.92

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 615596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
ASE Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
