Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.16

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $12.06. Ashford shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 2,307 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AINC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Trading Up 6.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
