Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after acquiring an additional 422,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,965,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,832 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

