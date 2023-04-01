Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 960,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $350.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.12. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 272.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

