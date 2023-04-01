Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as low as C$1.32. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 542,390 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$108.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

