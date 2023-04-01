Bank of America Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $68.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of MU stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

