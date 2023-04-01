Bank of America Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $523.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $513.00 to $523.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

