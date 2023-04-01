Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

