Beacon Financial Group Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

