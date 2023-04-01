Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $570.21

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 570.21 ($7.01) and traded as low as GBX 569.95 ($7.00). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 575 ($7.06), with a volume of 4,290 shares traded.

Best of the Best Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £54.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,337.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 570.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 468.92.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

