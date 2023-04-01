Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 279,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

BIO stock opened at $479.02 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $607.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.