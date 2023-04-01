Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares trading hands.
BLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.
