BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BST opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $44.78.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
Featured Articles
