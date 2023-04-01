BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $44.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

