Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Director Sells $295,938.24 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

