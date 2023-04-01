Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Price Performance

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $323.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Holley by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Holley by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.