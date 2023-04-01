Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.41. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $93.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

