Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSII stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Several analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

