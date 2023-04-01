Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

See Also

