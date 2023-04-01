Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $311,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

