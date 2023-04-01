CIBC Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:GSY opened at C$95.49 on Thursday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$88.43 and a 52 week high of C$144.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

