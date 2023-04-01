CIBC Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.
GSY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
goeasy Trading Up 3.0 %
TSE:GSY opened at C$95.49 on Thursday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$88.43 and a 52 week high of C$144.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
