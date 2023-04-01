Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $337,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.