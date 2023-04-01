CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

About CPS Technologies

CPSH stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.80.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

