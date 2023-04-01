Craig Coleman Buys 234,862 Shares of 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Rating) insider Craig Coleman purchased 234,862 shares of 3P Learning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$283,478.43 ($188,985.62).

3P Learning Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About 3P Learning

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, and Spellodrome, as well as ReadiWriter, and WordFlyers products.

